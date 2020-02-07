NEW YORK — Kelly Campbell scored all 10 of her points and Sonya Morris eight of her 18 in a 31-point fourth quarter to rally No. 14 DePaul to a 71-65 victory over St. John’s on Friday night.

St. John’s had a 16-point lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and led 49-40 entering the fourth before the Blue Demons charged back to take the lead on Campbell’s 3-pointer with 1:26 to go and then held on behind a combined seven free throws from Campbell and Morris.