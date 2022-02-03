Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia (17-4, 6-3 SEC), which has won five of six with a loss to No. 5 Tennessee. The Lady Bulldogs shot 50% from the field despite going 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Georgia held Vanderbilt without a field goal over the final six minutes of the first half, as the Commodores missed seven straight shots.
Brinae Alexander scored 13 points and Kaylon Smith added 12 points for Vanderbilt (12-11, 3-6). Demi Washington and Jordyn Cambridge each had 10 points.
