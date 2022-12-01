No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 6 Baylor Bears meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (5-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-2) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the No. 6 Baylor Bears in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Bulldogs have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 15.7 assists per game led by Nolan Hickman averaging 3.4.

The Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Baylor leads the Big 12 scoring 88.1 points per game while shooting 50.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gonzaga.

LJ Cryer is averaging 17.9 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 16.9 points and 6.9 assists for Baylor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article