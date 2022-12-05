No. 14 Gonzaga hosts Kent State after Carry's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Sincere Carry scored 23 points in Kent State’s 83-68 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 36.0 points in the paint led by Drew Timme averaging 12.3.

The Golden Flashes are 1-2 on the road. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2% for Gonzaga.

Carry is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.9 points for Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

