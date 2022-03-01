The Bearcats are 7-9 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC shooting 31.6% from deep. Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.
The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Houston won the last matchup 80-58 on Feb. 6. White scored 22 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Edwards is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Taze Moore is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.
Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. David Dejulius is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.
