No. 14 Indiana squares off against No. 10 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -1.5; over/under is 158.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers square off against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Hoosiers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 82.1 points while shooting 52.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Arizona scores 91.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Indiana.

Courtney Ramey is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 assists. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for Arizona.

