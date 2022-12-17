No. 14 Indiana visits No. 8 Kansas following Wilson's 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -5.5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas plays the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Jalen Wilson scored 24 points in Kansas’ 95-67 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Kansas is eighth in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game. Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks averaging 6.5.

The Hoosiers are 1-1 on the road. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 15.4 points. Wilson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 22.1 points for Kansas.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 16.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.9 points for Indiana.

