No. 14 Indiana visits Northwestern after Buie's 26-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Boo Buie scored 26 points in Northwestern’s 64-58 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Wildcats are 11-4 in home games. Northwestern is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 9-5 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Buie is averaging 16.6 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

