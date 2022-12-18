No. 14 Iowa St women use balance to defeat No. 25 Villanova

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Emily Ryan had 16 points in a balanced Iowa State attack and missed a triple-double by a rebound and the No. 14 Cyclones defeated No. 25 Villanova 74-62 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ashley Joens had 17 points and 10 rebounds as she became in the leader in games played for the Cyclones (8-2) with 136. Ryan finished with 10 assists and nine rebounds. Stephanie Soares also had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Denae Fritz had a career-high 13 points and Lexi Donarski scored 10.

Iowa State was 10 of 20 from 3-point range behind Fritz’s 3-for-3 effort. The Cyclones made 14 of 17 from the foul line and had a 52-27 rebound advantage.

Maddy Siegrist led Villanova (9-3) with 32 points, going 12 of 13 from the foul line, and 12 rebounds. It was her fourth 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double, giving her 21 30-point games and 42 double-doubles in her career.

Siegrist was 9-of-22 shooting and Lucy Olsen, who added 14 points, was 5 of 12 but the rest of the Wildcats made 7 of 28. Villanova was 15 of 17 from the foul line and forced 19 turnovers.

The Cyclones went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and kept Villanova off balance on the other end to take a 42-23 lead at the half. The Wildcats shot 30% with three 3s and didn’t get to the foul line.

Joens had a pair of 3-pointers as Iowa State spanned the first and second quarter with an 11-0 run to go up 26-12. Joens and Donarski hit consecutive 3s in the middle of the quarter and than ignited a 13-2 run that made it 42-21.

Halfway through the third quarter, Iowa State had failed to score, missing its first five shots and tossing the ball away seven times but the cold-shooting Wildcats couldn’t get the deficit to single digits.

Villanova will wrap up Big 5 play against La Salle on Wednesday, entering the game unbeaten against its three other Philadelphia rivals. Iowa hosts Drake on Thursday.

