No. 14 Iowa State coasts to 84-50 win over Texas Tech

January 10, 2023 at 10:16 p.m. EST
Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) blocks a shot by Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 25 points as No. 14 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech 84-50 on Tuesday night.

Kalscheur made five of six shots from 3-point range and was 10 of 14 overall as the Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) coasted to their sixth straight win.

Jaren Holmes added 15 points. Caleb Grill finished with 14 after hitting four of his first six 3-pointers.

Iowa State finished 12 of 22 from behind the arc.

De’Vion Harmon led Tech (10-6, 0-4) with 14 points.

Grill made two 3-pointers as Iowa State built a 14-8 lead. Kalscheur added another to extend the margin to 17-10. A 3-pointer from Jaren Holmes made the score 34-20.

The Cyclones hit seven of 13 shots from behind the arc in the first half, including Kalscheur’s 3-pointer from the corner as time expired.

Tech struggled early, committing four turnovers in the first 2 1/2 minutes and making just one of its first ten attempts from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders shot just 34.8 percent overall in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State, which began the season unranked, is 4-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. The Cyclones also improved to 9-0 at home. Texas Tech fell to 0-4 against ranked teams this season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday. Texas Tech plays at No. 10 Texas on Saturday.

