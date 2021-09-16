UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield is day to day with an undisclosed upper-body injury, Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo said this week. If Brumfield can’t go, it leaves the door open for Arroyo to install former high school national player of the year Tate Martell into the lineup. Justin Rogers started the opener against EWU, but struggled and was pulled in favor of Brumfield, who sparked the offense. Martell, who went to Las Vegas’ Bishop Gorman, is at his third school after playing at Ohio State and Miami. Martell has never started in college. He has completed 24 of 29 attempts (82.8%) for 276 yards and one TD.