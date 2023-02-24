No. 14 Kansas State visits Oklahoma State after Johnson's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas State Wildcats (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-12, 7-8 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas State visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points in Kansas State’s 75-65 win against the Baylor Bears. The Cowboys are 11-3 in home games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 69.6 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks seventh in the Big 12 shooting 33.6% from deep. Dorian Finister leads the Wildcats shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Advertisement

Markquis Nowell is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals. Johnson is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article