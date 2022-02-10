Pointer and Morris shot 25 of 30 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers were 27 of 34 to Georgia’s 10 of 13. Jailin Cherry added 18 points on 9-of-19 shooting for LSU (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference).
Richardson scored 15 of her career-high 17 points in the second half to lead Georgia (17-6, 6-5), which shot 23% (7 of 30) in the first half but 56% (18 of 32), including six 3-pointers, in the second.
LSU had a double-digit advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 37-21 at the break. Morris scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Cherry added 10 points.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25