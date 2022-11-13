No. 14 LSU women set record with 107-34 win over W Carolina

The Tigers (3-0), who scored a school-record 125 points in their opener and 111 in their second game, opened this one with 15 straight points and were never challenged.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 points, Angel Reese had her third-straight double-double and No. 16 LSU set a program record on Sunday with its third-straight 100-point game in a 107-34 rout of Western Carolina.

Johnson hit all three of her field goals, two of them 3-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws. Reese, an All-American who transferred from Maryland, scored 17 points and snared 15 rebounds. Jasmine Carson scored 11 points for the Tigers, who shot 54% and made 30 of 41 free throws. Alisa Williams had 10 off the bench as 11 of 12 players scored, all with multiple baskets.