No. 14 Marquette plays No. 24 UConn on 5-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Marquette will try to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over No. 24 UConn. The Huskies are 11-2 in home games. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Adama Sanogo averaging 12.7.

The Golden Eagles are 11-2 against Big East opponents. Marquette scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hawkins is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.3 points. Sanogo is shooting 58.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Kam Jones averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article