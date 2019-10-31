KEY MATCHUP

Michigan QB Shea Patterson vs Maryland’s defense. The Wolverines more than likely will seek to establish the run, but Patterson could have plenty of success putting the ball in the air against the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. The Terps yielded 420 yards passing in a loss to Purdue and 334 more to Indiana before allowing 177 to Minnesota last week, a deceptive stat because the Golden Gophers had no need to throw after taking a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: RB Hassan Haskins. The former linebacker ran for a career-high 149 yards against the Irish and 125 yards in the previous game against Illinois. The sophomore rotates with Zach Charbonnet, who ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 66.4 yards rushing per game.

Maryland: RBs Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland Jr. The duo have combined for 14 rushing touchdowns (seven apiece) and 945 yards on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t sure how much time he would be able to spend with his brother, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, during the team’s trip to Maryland. “He’s got a big game against the Patriots,” Jim Harbaugh said. ... Maryland QB Josh Jackson is the son of former Michigan assistant coach Fred Jackson. ... Charbonnet has nine rushing TDs, tied with Tyrone Wheatley and Mike Hart for the most by a freshman in school history. ... Wolverines LB Cam McGrone replaced injured starter Josh Ross after the first three games of the season and has 43 tackles, including a career-high 12 against Notre Dame. ... Maryland has forced a turnover in 20 straight games, longest current streak in FBS.

