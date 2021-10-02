Wisconsin: After being ranked 12th to start the season, the Badgers have dropped three of four games and now must worry about how soon they’ll get Mertz or Ferguson back. Wisconsin has lost seven of its last 13 games and has dropped eight straight to ranked teams. Mertz’s injury came just as he showed signs of bouncing back from his four-interception performance last week in a 41-13 loss to Notre Dame. … The Badgers played without usual starting center Joe Tippmann, who was poked in the eye during pregame warmups.