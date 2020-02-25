Sydney Wood had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Pulliam banked in a running 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Northwestern a 56-45 lead.
Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (17-11, 10-7) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 12 points. The Buckeyes have lost two straight since a six-game winning streak.
___
