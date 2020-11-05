No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State. This was on track to be a November matchup of teams without a Big 12 loss, until the Cowboys (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) both lost on the final day of October. The outcome of this one could still have a significant impact on who plays in the Big 12 championship game. After a 27-point loss at West Virginia, Kansas State is looking to bounce back and assure a winning record in league play. The Wildcats, already with a win over streaking No. 19 Oklahoma, play next against No. 17 Iowa State, the only other team with one Big 12 loss. The first loss of the season for the Cowboys was in overtime against Texas. After their trip to Manhattan, they will again be away from home for Bedlam against the Sooners. Oklahoma State and Kansas State both have open dates next week.