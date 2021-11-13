Von Oelhoffer sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers and made 5 of 6 at the foul line. Jones led all rebounders with eight and knocked down 7 of 11 shots. Marotte came off the bench to bury 6 of 9 shots, including all three of her 3-point tries. Taya Corosdale had four of the Beavers’ 13 blocked shots.
Khari Clark and Ariel Johnson topped LMU (0-2) with 12 points each, while Nicole Rodriguez scored 11. The Lions, who trailed 18-15 after one quarter, shot 34.4% from the floor and made just 5 of 10 free throws.
