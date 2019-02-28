AUBURN, Ala. — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points including 12 in the fourth quarter when No. 14 South Carolina used a big run to grab the lead and take a 73-66 victory over Auburn on Thursday night.

The second-place Gamecocks (21-7, 13-2) close the regular season on Sunday at home against Southeastern Conference leader Mississippi State (14-1).

Herbert Harrigan scored six points and Tyasha Harris seven of her 10 fourth-quarter points during a 15-2 run that erased Auburn’s brief and only lead, and put the Gamecocks ahead 63-52 with just over three minutes left. Auburn didn’t get closer than seven thereafter.

Harris finished with 14 points and 10 assists and Alexis Jennings had 15 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina (21-1, 13-2). Doniyah Cliney scored 11 points.

Janiah McKay scored 21 points, Daisa Alexander 15 and Crystal Primm 14 with Unique Thompson grabbing 11 rebounds to go with 11 points for the Tigers (20-8, 8-7), who have lost nine straight to South Carolina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.