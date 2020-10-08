No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia. One of two league matchups between ranked teams, the Vols recent run of success will face its most difficult test to date. Tennessee (2-0 SEC) has won its last eight games and has opened this season with solid victories at South Carolina and at home over Missouri to continue their longest winning streak since the 1998 national champions won 11 straight games. Georgia (2-0) has also started strongly and moved into the top three after a convincing 27-6 win over then seventh-ranked Auburn. The Bulldogs have won five of their last six games with Tennessee at home and the past three overall in the series. It will likely be hard to surprise either coaching staff in this one. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was defensive coordinator for Georgia while Vols offense coordinator Jim Chaney served the same role for the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart from 2016-18. Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend did that job at Georgia for four seasons under Mark Richt.