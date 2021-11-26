Texas A&M has won just two of nine games against LSU since joining the SEC. It is 0-4 at Tiger Stadium during that span, but has won two of the past three meetings. ... The Aggies rank second in the SEC in both scoring defense (14.9 points allowed per game) and in passing defense (182.4 yards allowed per game). ... Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, a former LSU offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006, is 34-13 at Texas A&M. Fisher was hired by then-Aggies athletic director Scott Woodward, who is now the athletic director at LSU. ... LSU coach Ed Orgeron is entering his final regular-season game with the Tigers, having agreed to step down following this season. He has said he’d like to coach in a bowl game, should LSU get a bid, but would have to discuss that with the administration first. ... LSU QB Max Johnson is coming off his fifth career 300-yard passing game last week, giving him four this season. ... LSU has not lost a home game to Texas A&M since 1994.