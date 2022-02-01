The Longhorns are 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.
The Red Raiders and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Bryson Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.
Timmy Allen is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.