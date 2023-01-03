No. 14 Wisconsin hosts Minnesota following Crowl's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -12.5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Wisconsin takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Steven Crowl scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 76-66 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Badgers have gone 5-1 at home. Wisconsin is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers have gone 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 32.9% from downtown. Ta’Lon Cooper leads the Golden Gophers shooting 52.9% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 11.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

