No. 15 Auburn hosts Winthrop following Green's 20-point outing

Auburn went 28-6 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points in Auburn’s 67-59 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Winthrop went 23-9 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.