No. 15 Auburn hosts Winthrop following Green's 20-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (2-1) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)
Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn takes on the Winthrop Eagles after Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points in Auburn’s 67-59 win over the South Florida Bulls.
Auburn went 28-6 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Tigers averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.
Winthrop went 23-9 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.