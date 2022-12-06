No. 15 Duke Blue Devils square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -3; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils play at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The Blue Devils are 7-2 in non-conference play. Duke leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.8 boards. Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils with 9.2 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Iowa is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Duke.

Kris Murray is shooting 51.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 12.9 points for Iowa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article