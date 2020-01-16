LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and Melody Kempton 11 off the bench for the Bulldogs

Gonzaga scored the first five points of the game, Kempton had five points in a late 7-0 run and Townsend knocked down a 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go for a 21-18 lead after one quarter.

Santa Clara was 8 of 11 in the first quarter but went 10 of 33 after that, and was buoyed by a game-closing 10-0 run. The Broncos ended up 22 points below their season average.

Tamia Braggs scored 10 points for the Broncos (8-9, 2-4), who were outrebounded 43-26.

Gonzaga had 22 offensive rebounds which turned into a 25-6 difference in second-chance points.

