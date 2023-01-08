No. 15 Indiana plays Northwestern following Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers are 8-0 in home games. Indiana scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.
The Wildcats are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.