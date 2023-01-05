No. 15 Indiana visits Iowa following Murray's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -1.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers after Kris Murray scored 32 points in Iowa’s 83-79 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-2 at home. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Filip Rebraca averaging 10.1.

The Hoosiers are 1-1 in conference play. Indiana ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 8.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Rebraca is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Advertisement

Miller Kopp averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Jackson-Davis is shooting 63.4% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article