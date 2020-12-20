The Hoosiers had a 61-35 rebounding advantage — 23 on the offensive end — and never trailed.
Isabelle Bourne scored 16 for Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) and Bella Cravens 12.
It was the third time in calendar year 2020 the two teams have met; all Indiana victories. Three of Nebraska’s last 12 games have been against the Hoosiers.
Not since 1991 through 1994 have the Hoosiers won three straight conference openers. IU is 18-21 all-time in Big Ten openers and 12-7 all-time in conference openers at home.
