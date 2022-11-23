No. 15 Kentucky hosts North Florida following Hicklen's 24-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2)
Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -26.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats after Jarius Hicklen scored 24 points in North Florida’s 83-82 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.
Kentucky went 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 66.6 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.
North Florida finished 4-15 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 25.5 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.