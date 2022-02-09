Shyanne Sellers added 12 points for Maryland (18-6, 10-3 Big Ten). Diamond Miller had 11 points and seven assists, and Katie Benzan had nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from distance.
Ashley Owusu did not play for a second straight game for Maryland due to an ankle sprain. Wisconsin was without its second-leading scorer, Sydney Hilliard, as she’s taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin (6-17, 3-10) with 16 points and Katie Nelson added 11.
