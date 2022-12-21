No. 15 Maryland women power past Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Shyanne Sellers scored 18 points, Diamond Miller had 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four blocks and No. 15 Maryland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 88-51 on Wednesday in the final non-conference matchup for the Terps.
Abby Meyers added 14 points and Brinae Alexander had 13 off the bench for Maryland (10-3).
Maryland closed the first half on an 11-4 run for a 39-23 lead and then outscored the Mastodons by 20 (32-12) in the third quarter.
Shyanne Sellers, Miller, Meyers and Alexander were all in double figures by the end of the third quarter when Maryland led 71-35.
Amellia Bromenschenkel led Purdue Fort Wayne (4-8) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Bromenschenkel, who entered averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, reached 20-plus for the fourth time this season.
Maryland resumes Big Ten play when it hosts Minnesota on Dec. 30.
