The Bulldogs led 37-23 at halftime, before scoring 52 points in the second half.

Teal Battle and Kyra Collier scored 16 points each for the Trojans (2-8) with Alayzha Knapp adding 10.

The Trojans shot only four times from the arc, missing them all, and were no match inside against the Bulldogs, losing the boards 40-29 and points in the paint 60-28. They also gave up 27 points off 23 turnovers.

The Bulldogs shot 56%, 60% in the second half.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD