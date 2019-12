Chloe Bibby added nine points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State (9-2), which outrebounded ULL 43-30 and scored 34 points in the paint. Sophomore forward Jessika Carter, averaging 14.7 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulldogs entered after an eight-day break and shot just 41% with 25 turnovers, but held ULL to 16-of-51 shooting.

Kimberly Burton led ULL (6-3) with eight points. The Ragin’ Cajuns lost last year’s meeting 104-36 on the road and is winless in the series’ 12 games.

