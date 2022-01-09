Hodgson finished with a season-high 19 points off the bench and Kelly hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Alyssa Ustby added 13 points and distributed six assists and Anya Poole contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.
North Carolina (14-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 28 of 64 from the field (43.8 %), including 8 of 18 from distance.
Virginia Tech (11-4, 3-1) struggled on offense, converting just 18 of 58 (31%) from the field, including 4 of 24 from distance. The Hokies 6-foot-6 post, Elizabeth Kitley, battled to score 14 points to lead the offense and grabbed 17 rebounds, giving her 35 boards in her last two games.
