One difference in the game against Iowa State last week might have been the two field goal attempts missed by Oklahoma State kicker Tanner Brown, one from 50 yards early in the second quarter and from 32 late in the third with the game tied 14-14. Brown, a senior transfer from UNLV, took over the place-kicking duties in OSU’s fifth game of the season after incumbent kicker Alex Hale went 2-for-5 in the first four contests. “Tanner, if he had a chance to have that field goal over again, he would have made it,” Gundy said of last week’s third quarter attempt. “We missed a field goal and they converted theirs.”