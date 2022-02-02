Nate Watson scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half for the surprising Friars (19-2, 9-1 Big East), who hold sole possession of first place in the conference standings. They have their highest ranking in six years and are 19-2 for the first time since the 1972-73 season, when Hall of Fame coach Dave Gavitt took Ernie DiGregorio, Marvin Barnes and Providence to its first Final Four.