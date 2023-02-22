No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) faces Pacific, seeks 25th win of season

Pacific Tigers (13-16, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-5, 13-1 WCC)
The Tigers have gone 6-8 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.6% as a team from deep this season. Greydon Edwards paces the team shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Gaels and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 16.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Keylan Boone is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.
Tigers: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.
