No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Shelton and Loyola Marymount

Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-4, 10-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (16-9, 6-5 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -8; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the No. 15 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Cameron Shelton scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 87-79 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Lions are 11-2 on their home court. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.3 assists per game led by Shelton averaging 4.4.

The Gaels are 10-0 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Aidan Mahaney is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Logan Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

