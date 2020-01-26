Texas A&M won its third straight game without All-America standout Chennady Carter, who is battling an ankle injury.
Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers (5-15, 2-5) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Chavis and reserve Haley Frank scored 12 and 10, respectively.
The Aggies shot 48% from the floor, made 7 of 15 from 3-point range and hit 13 of 18 free throws. Missouri shot 33% overall and 30% from distance (8 of 27). The Tigers hit 9 of 10 foul shots.
