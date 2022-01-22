Aliyah Matharu hit two 3-pointers as the Longhorns built a 16-10 lead that ballooned to a 38-19 lead at intermission.
Allen-Taylor hit 6 of 10 shots from the field, had five assists and a pair of steals for Texas (14-3, 4-2). Warren came off the bench to score 13 points and dish four assists. Rori Harmon added five assists and Loren Ebo grabbed 13 rebounds and added 10 points.
Lauren Heard paced TCU (6-9, 2-4) with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Yummy Morris added 11 points.
Texas returns home to play Kansas State on Wednesday before facing No. 14 Oklahoma on the road Saturday. Texas Christian plays at West Virginia on Tuesday and at Kansas State on Saturday.
