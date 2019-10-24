KEY MATCHUP

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger against a TCU defense that leads the Big 12 and ranks 11th nationally. While overshadowed by Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Ehlinger ranks sixth nationally with 21 touchdown passes, sixth in total offense (2,375 yards) and 10th in passing yards per game (294). The Horned Frogs are second in the Big 12 in pass defense, allowing 181 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: A healthy and productive target of Ehlinger is 6-foot-5 receiver Collin Johnson, who caught four passes in Texas’ final drive against Kansas. He missed three games because of a nagging leg injury but has played the last two weeks and has resumed his role of go-to guy for Ehlinger.

TCU: Freshman QB Max Duggan hasn’t thrown an interception in 142 pass attempts. The school record is 154, set by Jeff Ballard in 2006. But the Horned Frogs are ninth in the 10-team Big 12 in passing offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Longhorns, who have lost their past two games in Fort Worth, haven’t dropped three in a row at TCU since 1942-46. ... The Horned Frogs are 5-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12. ... Patterson was the defensive coordinator in 1987 at Cal Lutheran, Texas coach Tom Herman’s alma mater. ... Texas is the only Big 12 team converting at least 50 percent of its third downs. The Longhorns are at 56%, which ranks second nationally. ... TCU is 25-25 against ranked opponents under Patterson.

