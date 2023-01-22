No. 15 UConn Huskies face the Butler Bulldogs on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (11-9, 3-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-5, 4-5 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -14.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UConn enters the matchup against Butler after losing three games in a row. The Huskies are 10-1 in home games. UConn is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 against Big East opponents. Butler is third in the Big East allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Manny Bates is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

