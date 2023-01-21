No. 15 UConn Huskies face the Butler Bulldogs on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Butler Bulldogs (11-9, 3-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-5, 4-5 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UConn heads into the matchup with Butler as losers of three games in a row. The Huskies are 10-1 on their home court. UConn has a 13-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-6 against Big East opponents. Butler is eighth in the Big East with 13.0 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Manny Bates is shooting 62.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Lukosius is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

