KEY MATCHUP
UTSA has one of the nation’s leading rushers in Sincere McCormick, but its passing game has become a huge weapon. Senior quarterback Frank Harris has completed 173-of-254 passes for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns. Southern Miss has allowed opponents to pass for 18 touchdowns and 80 first downs. Opponents are also averaging 8 yards per reception against the Golden Eagles.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Southern Miss: DL Josh Carr Jr. has been one of the few bright spots for the Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-4 lineman leads the team with 4.5 sacks and is third in total tackles with 41, including 21 solo.
UTSA: WR Zakhari Franklin has 55 receptions for 686 yards and eight touchdowns. Franklin needs nine yards to surpass a school single-season record for yards receiving that he set last season. He is also UTSA’s career leader in receiving yards with 1,757 in three seasons.
FACTS & FIGURES
Frank Gore Jr. leads Southern Mississippi with 608 yards and a touchdown on 142 carries. … UTSA set a school record for total victories last week, surpassing the 8-4 mark during its inaugural season in 2012. ... The Roadrunners are 9-1 at home under coach Jeff Traylor, including seven straight victories. … UTSA, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Oklahoma are the only remaining unbeaten FBS teams. … Traylor is 16-5 with the Roadrunners, the best 21-game start at UTSA.
___
