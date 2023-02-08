No. 15 Villanova women cruise past Georgetown 82-53

WASHINGTON — Maddy Siegrist scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kaitlyn Orihel added a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Villanova beat Georgetown 82-53 on Wednesday night.
Lucy Olsen had 10 points and seven assists for Villanova (21-4, 12-2 Big East), which has 20 wins for a second straight season. The Wildcats have won 18 of the last 22 games in the series, including a 71-64 home win on Jan. 4 behind 29 points and 10 rebounds by Siegrist.
Kristina Moore scored 12 points, Kennedy Fauntleroy had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jada Claude scored 10 for Georgetown (12-12, 5-10). Kelsey Ransom, averaging a team-high 13.7 points, was held to six points on 3-of-14 shooting.
This is Villanova’s highest ranking in the AP poll since being ranked No. 11 in the final poll of the 2002-03 season. Villanova goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday at Seton Hall. Georgetown faces its second straight ranked opponent on Saturday against No. 4 UConn.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25