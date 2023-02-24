No. 15 Villanova women sweep Providence 67-50

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova beat Providence 67-50 on Friday night to complete the season sweep.
Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game, struggled from the floor in shooting 8 of 26, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Siegrist and fellow senior Brooke Mullin were honored prior to tipoff in Villanova’s final regular season home game.
Christina Dalce added 11 points for Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East), which has won 12 straight road games against Providence. Mullin finished with six points and seven assists.
Villanova shot 50% from the field in the first half and led 37-18. Siegrist went 2 of 9 for eight points in 17 minutes. The Wildcats finished the game at 40% and Providence shot 33% overall with 18 turnovers.
Olivia Olsen scored 15 points and Grace Efosa added 13 for Providence (13-17, 4-15). Janai Crooms scored 12.
Siegrist had 29 points and nine rebounds in a 79-54 win over Providence on Dec. 4.
___
AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25