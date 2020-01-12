The Mountaineers (13-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) led 34-23 at the half with their leaders combining for 21 points, and pushed that to 13 early in the second. Sug Sutton scored the last six points of an 8-0 run to close the third quarter and the Longhorns (9-6, 1-2) took a 48-47 lead.

AD

Texas led by four with less than two minutes to play and was up 61-59 after a Martin free throw at the 1:11 mark. Gondrezick made the first of two free throws at 44 seconds, Kari Niblack grabbed one of her 12 rebounds off the miss and she fed Gondrezick for the go-ahead 3-pointer at 41 seconds.

AD

Gondrezick’s free throw at 25 seconds pushed the lead to 64-61. Sutton made two free throws at 11 seconds and Martin was quickly fouled. She followed up her two makes with a steal and added the clinching free throws. West Virginia was 13 of 19 from the line in the fourth quarter after making 5 of 13 through the first three.

Sutton topped Texas with 18 points. Charli Collier scored 11 and Joyner Holmes snagged 10 rebounds.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25